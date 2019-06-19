Boeing is moving its space headquarters to Florida

AP Photo/Richard Drew

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Boeing says it's moving the headquarters of its space and launch division to Florida.

The company said Wednesday it was moving the space division headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to Titusville on Florida's Space Coast.

Boeing official Leanne Caret says in a news release it makes sense to move Boeing's space headquarters to Florida where so much space history has taken place. The company also is working on several future launches.

"Boeing has been a dominant presence on the Space Coast for six decades, and this move represents a continuation of that legacy and future commitment," said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Space and Launch.

Florida is home to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base.

Company officials say the move won't affect space operations in other states, such as Alabama, California, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas.

"Boeing will continue to be a dynamic space presence in its existing location, contributing to the vitality of those aerospace hubs, collaborating with our regional partners, and inspiring future generations of space engineers, technicians and innovators," Chilton said.

Boeing spokesman Daniel Beck says the company isn't saying how many jobs will move to Florida, but the number will be small.

Sen. Rick Scott, who previously served as Florida's governor, called Boeing's announcement "great news for our growing Space Coast community," which will "create more jobs" for Floridians.

"The space industry has long been an important and iconic part of Florida's history and economic success, and with our incredible business climate and low taxes, it's no surprise that Boeing chose our great state," the senator said.

