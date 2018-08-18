11-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash, FHP says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the ATV he was driving hit a fence and overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported on NW 100th Avenue in Bradford County.

Another 11-year-old boy who was also riding the ATV suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said the boys, who are from Lake Butler, were taken to UF Health Gainesville.

They said the ATV was headed north on 100th Avenue when it hit a ditch, and the driver lost control. The ATV's front left bumper hit a fence post and the vehicle rolled onto its right side.

The boys' injuries were not life-threatening, troopers said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.