BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Two 11-year-old boys were taken to UF Health in Gainesville with nonlife-threatening injuries after a rollover ATV accident on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The ATV was headed north on Northwest 100th Avenue when authorities said the ATV hit a ditch and lost control.

The vehicle’s left-side bumper collided with a fence post before rolling over on to its right side, according to authorities.



