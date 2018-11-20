Bicyclist hit by van on US 301 critically injured

A 59-year-old man struck by a van early Tuesday morning on U.S. 301 was critically injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Eddie Brown was leaving a gas station on a bicycle, crossing 301 just north of State Road 100 about 6:10 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound Plymouth Voyager.

Brown landed in the left turn lane of 301. The van, driven by Martin Rosier, 68, of Starke, stopped at the scene.

The FHP report said charges are pending the outcome of the accident investigation.

