Burglary caught on camera in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two suspected burglary suspects.

The Sheriff's Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page calling the duo "Low life, no good rotten thiefs (sic)."

The Sheriff's Office says it has possible names of the people involved, but are following up leads in other cases because it is believed that these two are involved in multiple burglaries and thefts.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.