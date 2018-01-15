Deputies: 4-alarm fire breaks out at Lawtey lumber yard

LAWTEY, Fla. - A four-alarm fire broke out Monday afternoon at a Lawtey lumber yard, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Tatum Sawmill on Northwest County Road 200A near Northwest 216th Street about noon according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews from Lawtey, Starke and Clay County, among other fire departments, were finally getting the flames under control shortly before 2 p.m.

The flames led authorities to temporarily shut down County Road 200A immediately surrounding the property.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

There’s no word yet on a cause.

