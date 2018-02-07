FHP: Hampton man, 58, hit by car, critically injured

HAMPTON, Fla. - A 58-year-old Hampton man was hit by a car and critically injured Tuesday night in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 7:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at County Road 18.

According to the Highway Patrol, a silver Buick Verano traveling north on U.S. 301 had a green light and continued to proceed through the intersection when the man tried to cross the road and walked directly into the path of the Buick.

The man was taken to UF Health with critical injuries, troopers said.

The 58-year-old Jacksonville woman driving the Buick was reported unhurt.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

