FHP: Man struck, killed by car in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A man from Starke, Florida was killed in a crash in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

William Leon Cameron, 18, was hit by a 2001 Ford Taurus while crossing State Road 100, east of southeast 7th Avenue.. Troopers say the crash took place Monday around 10:20 p.m.

The driver did stop after the crash and she was taken to Shands in Starke with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, said FHP.





