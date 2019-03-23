Fiery crash involving 2 semi trucks blocks US-301 in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - All lanes of US-301 at State Road 200 were blocked Friday night due to a crash involving two semi trucks, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

According to Major Brad Smith, one of the tractor trailers caught fire and blocked the roadway. It was unclear when the road would reopen, but Smith estimated traffic wouldn't be flowing normally until after 11 p.m.

According to Starke Fire Rescue, one semi truck driver was being treated for burns.

The website for the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was a hit-and-run.

