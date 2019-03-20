Fire damages Pizza Hut in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - A fire Wednesday morning damaged the Pizza Hut in Starke, city officials said.

Starke Fire Rescue responded just before 7:15 a.m. to the restaurant on U.S. Highway 301 near West Weldon Street.

Firefighters found some smoke inside the building and determined the source of the fire to be the air-conditioning unit. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

According to the city, management is working to restore the Pizza Hut, and the restaurant will be closed until repairs are made and inspections are completed.

