Former corrections sergeant accused of bribery, other charges

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - A man is under arrest, accused of taking $4,971.50 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cellphones, cigarettes and other contraband into the Florida Reception and Medical Center last year while he worked last year as a sergeant for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Kenneth Jones was arrested on 56 charges, including multiple counts of bribery and unlawful use of a communications device, according to the Florida Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

According to the arrest report and criminal affidavit dated Thursday, Jones committed the crimes in both Bradford and Union counties between Feb. 22, 2018, and Oct. 11, 2018.

Investigators said the bribery payments were transmitted through electronic money transfer, many of which he is accused of retrieving from the Walmart in Starke while he was supposed to be on duty.

In one incident in October, the report said Jones can be seen on surveillance video holding his crotch while cigarettes are falling out of his pants leg.

Johns was arrested and booked into the Bradford County jail, where he is being held on $420,000 bond.

