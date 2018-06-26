Inmate in Bradford County walks off during work release

RAIFORD, Fla. - Deputies in Bradford County were working to track down an inmate who escaped Monday from the New River Correctional Institute.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Fain, 30, walked off from work release around 4:00 p.m. He was serving a prison sentence for drug crimes, weapon offenses and thefts committed in Bay County.

Fain was wearing a blue prison uniform. He is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Fain has tattoos on his left arm, including a tribal sun. The word "fear" is tattooed on one of his hands. He also has tattoos on his legs and the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Fain should not approach him, but call 911 right away.

