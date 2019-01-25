Man arrested, accused of groping young person, deputies say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested and charged with battery after a minor told deputies they were groped, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the young person was walking to school when he or she was approached by the man in a vehicle, who offered to give them a ride. The juvenile got into the vehicle.

According to investigators, the driver began touching the child on the hand and inner leg, while he made comments about the young person's body. The juvenile got out of the car and contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives determined the man to be Emanuel Hampton, the Sheriff's Office said. Records show Hampton is a registered sexual predator who spent time in prison for sexual battery.​

