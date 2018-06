STARKE, Fla. - A man was killed Wednesday afternoon by a falling engine block, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the man was working on a car and had the engine block on a hoist when the hoist broke, dropping the engine block on him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His name and age was not immediately released.

