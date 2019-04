MELROSE, Fla. - The body of a man was found Sunday morning in a canal in the Melrose area, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Gordon Smith said it appears the body is that of a young man in his 20s. Investigators believe he may have been on a boat or had gone swimming.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation as the medical examiner works to determine the cause of the man's death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.