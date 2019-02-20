Miss Bradford Fest crown awarded amid scoring confusion

A mistake during the recent Miss Bradford Fest pageant drew sharp criticism this week after a crown given to one young woman was later given to another instead.

According to the Miss Bradford Fest Facebook page, Bailey Davis was crowned on Saturday night at the pageant, but after a mistake was discovered, she was instead named runner-up and Sakiya Davis was crowned the new winner of the pageant.

"The Directors regret and apologize for any confusion that has been caused and no additional information will be disclosed," the post read.

The title comes with scholarship money.

A News4Jax viewer who was at the pageant said she was backstage with Bailey Davis as she competed and that Bailey Davis was told the scores were wrong and that she would still receive $500 in scholarship money after the mistake was corrected.

Several scathing comments on the Miss Bradford Fest statement expressed frustration with the mix-up and how it was handled.

