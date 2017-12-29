More arrests made in cemetery thefts, deputies say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Two more people were arrested in connection with a series of thefts from cemeteries, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Amanda Renee Thornton was arrested Wednesday and charged with tampering with evidence.

Deputies said they learned Thornton hid several stolen items after news reports on the cemetery thefts.

She was booked into the Bradford County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Deputies said Ernest Steven Varnes was arrested on additional charges while in the Bradford County Jail on an unrelated case.

He's now facing charges of dealing in stolen property and disturbing a tomb or monument.

Investigators said they discovered Varnes stole several items from the cemeteries, but also sold an item back to one of the victims. His bond was set at $100,000 for the new charges.

Four people have now been arrested in the series of cemetery thefts.

Deputies captured 34-year-old Jenni Hudkins, the woman they referred to as the “Gravesite Grinch,” on Christmas morning. Hudkins is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas decorations and memorabilia from gravesites.

On Saturday, deputies arrested Janice Crawford on a charge of dealing in stolen property.

Crawford is accused of buying the stolen property from Hudkins for her thrift store. But she said she had no idea the items were stolen.

The "Gravesite Grinch" thefts have been the talk of the town for the last week. One affected relative said learning of the arrests was the best news she heard this holiday season.

