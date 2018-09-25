Orange Park Man killed in early morning crash in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said an Orange Park man was killed when he drove his 2003 Dodge Dakota off State Road 16 early Tuesday morning and hit a tree.

The driver, Kurt Ensell, 31, was driving east around 6:50 a.m. when he left the road on the south shoulder, went through a ditch, and slammed into the tree, according to the FHP.

Ensell was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene. No one else was in the car.

An investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.