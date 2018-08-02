Police: 2 men shot during robbery outside Starke gaming business

STARKE, Fla. - Two men were shot and injured during a robbery early Thursday morning outside a Starke gaming business, police said.

Officers responded just after midnight to the double shooting in front of Lucas Games on South Walnut Street, just south of State Road 100.

According to the Starke Police Department, police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The man was still conscious and told police he didn't know who shot him.

Police said they also learned a 29-year-old man had been shot in his left leg. That man told detectives he and his two cousin were sitting outside the business when three men wearing what appeared to be ski masks walked toward them from the parking lot. The 29-year-old said all three of the masked men were armed with guns, but only one fired.

According to detectives, the 29-year-old man's backpack, which contained a large amount of cash that he had won while at Lucas Games, was also taken.

A witness told police the masked men got out of what appeared to be a dark-colored Mazda four-door vehicle and started shooting.

Detectives said they looked at surveillance video, which showed the three men running back to the vehicle after the shooting. Detectives said the footage then shows one of the men running back to the business and grabbing the 29-year-old victim's bag before they all took off in the car.

Both victims were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At last check, police were still looking for three men who took off in the car.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.