Starke man charged with selling drugs out of his home; 2 others arrested

STARKE, Fla. - A Starke man was arrested on several charges including selling and possessing drugs, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. Clint Reed was taken into custody by the SWAT team and Drug Task Force Thursday morning at his Starke home.

Reed was charged with the sale of crack cocaine, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and child neglect. Deputies said they charged Reed with child neglect because they said his 3-year-old daughter was living in a drug-filled house. The girl has been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services and could be placed with other family members. Deputies also seized more than $2,900 in cash found on Reed at the time of his arrest.

A search of the home also led to the arrest of Thomas Wilkins. He's been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possession of other drugs.

Jessica Cooke was also arrested at the house. She was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other drugs, and child neglect.

