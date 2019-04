JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sergeant with the Starke Police Department was injured on Thursday when he was struck in the head by some lumber that was being hauled by a semi-truck.

The lumber fell from a tractor trailer that was hauling wood near the intersection of Temple Avenue and Pratt Street, police said. Sgt. Clancy was at the scene helping to clean the mess when he was injured.

Clancy was evaluated at a hospital and is said to be OK.

Starke Police Department

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.