Auxiliary Starke police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI, fired

STARKE, Fla. - An auxiliary Starke police officer was fired after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusal to take a breathalyzer test, authorities said.

The incident happened Dec. 21.

Brian Davis, 47, was driving on Temple Avenue, and got into an argument with a pedestrian, after the pedestrian said Davis struck his hand as he crossed the road.

The pedestrian told the Starke Police Department that Davis pulled a gun and threatened him. Davis denied it. So did his son, who was with him in the truck.

A Bradford County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene and did a DUI investigation. According to a Bradford County Sheriff's Office report, Davis was uncooperative and yelled obscenities at the officers. That’s when he was arrested.

Before working for the Starke Police Department, Davis was a deputy with Bradford County Sheriff's Office.

