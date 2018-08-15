Boil Water Notice issued for Starke

STARKE, Fla. - The city of Starke is under a precautionary Boil Water Notice.

There was a water main break Tuesday night around 8 p.m. on Alton Road near the Edwards Road ballpark, said City Manager, Bob Milner. As a result, the entire city could experience some form of water pressure loss.

As a precaution, the manager is advising that all water be boiled for two minutes before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

