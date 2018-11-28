Overturned tractor-trailer spills fuel, blocks road in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer caused a fuel spill and roadblock for drivers headed to Starke, Wednesday morning.

The accident took place on US-301 and County Road 223. Bradford County Emergency Management shared photos of the scene, showing the overturned tractor-trailer in the construction zone at that intersection.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said around 3:30 a.m. the truck driver was traveling southbound on US-301 when another vehicle cut in front of him. He quickly changed lanes, which caused his truck to overturn.

No injuries were reported, said FHP.

There will be roadblocks set up as crews work to clear the crash and clean up approximately 125 gallons of diesel fuel that was spilled.

