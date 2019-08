STARKE, Fla. - A man riding his bike was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, the Starke Police Department said.

According to police, the man was riding his bike on Old Lawtey Road about 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the chest.

Police said the man ran to a neighbor's home for help and first responders took him to a hospital, where he died.

The Police Department continues to investigate.

