Starke police: Missing teen found safe

STARKE, Fla. - A missing teenage girl was found safe Wednesday night, the Starke Police Department said.

The 14-year-old girl had last been seen about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at her home before leaving in an unknown vehicle, according to the Police Department.

Police had said she might have possibly been in danger, but shortly after officers asked Wednesday for the public's help finding her, the teen was located and safely returned to her home.

"Thank you, as always, for the prayers and shares," the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

