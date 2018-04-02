Starke police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

STARKE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl, the Starke Police Department said Monday night.

Kierston Chamberlain was last seen about 9 a.m. Monday before she walked off the Bradford Middle School campus, police said.

She was reportedly wearing light-colored denim jeans, a purple zip-up jacket and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-966-6161.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.