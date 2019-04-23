Troopers: Middleburg woman, 52, killed in head-on crash

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County woman was killed and a Nassau County man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 6 a.m. on County Road 225 at Northwest 51st Lane, just west of Lawtey.

According to the Highway Patrol, Sharon Johnson was driving a Kia Soul west on C.R. 225 when the vehicle crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound.

Troopers said Johnson, 52, of Middleburg, died and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old Bryceville man, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol report states it's unknown whether either driver was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers continue to investigate.

