STARKE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a dump truck in Starke, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. on Southwest County Road 100A near Southwest 155th Street, just west of U.S. 301.

Troopers said the pedestrian died at the scene. The name and age of the pedestrian were not immediately released.

