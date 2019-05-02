Broward County sheriff hearing set in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate special master will begin hearing arguments June 18 in the high-profile dispute about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Special Master Dudley Goodlette issued a schedule for the case Thursday, a day after holding a case-management conference.

The hearing will start June 18 and could last as long as three days, according to the schedule.

A prehearing conference will be held June 5.

Goodlette, a former state House member, was appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, to preside over an appeal by Israel, as the Senate has constitutional authority to reinstate or remove elected officials.

DeSantis issued the suspension shortly after taking office in January, accusing the sheriff of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” related to two mass shootings in Broward County, including the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But Israel’s lawyers have accused DeSantis of “an executive power grab” that interfered with the public’s right to determine their elected officials and Israel’s right to execute his duties of office.

News Service of Florida