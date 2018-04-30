Busch Gardens offering guests free beer this summer

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving you an extra incentive to visit the park this summer: free beer.

Tuesday through Aug. 5, guests can receive two complimentary beers when they visit the Garden Gate Cafe, formerly the Hospitality House.

Guests can return to the park each day through Aug. 5 to enjoy two complimentary 7-ounce beers, included in their park admission.

In addition, Busch Gardens recently announced its new Brew Club program. Membership includes a reserved stein on display at the park and $5 refills from more than 20 on-tap brews yearlong.

And from Aug. 25 to Sept. 16, the park will be hosting its all-new Bier Fest event.

The festival will showcase 100 brews from Tampa and global breweries, along with traditional German food and music. Guests can join in the celebration of Bier Fest with their regular theme park admission.

To learn more about the offerings this summer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, click here.

