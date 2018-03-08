Canady chosen to service as chief justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady will become chief justice July 1, the second time he has led the state courts system.

Canady, 63, was elected by other justices to serve a two-year term as chief justice, succeeding Chief Justice Jorge Labarga, the court announced Thursday.

Labarga will remain on the court.

Canady, a former state legislator and congressman, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2008 by then-Gov. Charlie Crist. He also served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012.

Canady, widely viewed as part of a three-justice conservative minority on the court, will be at the helm during a time of change.

Longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince -- all part of a more-liberal bloc -- will step down in January because of a mandatory retirement age, leading to turnover of nearly half of the seven-member court.

News Service of Florida