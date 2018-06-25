Canady moves back into chief justice role

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady will start a two-year stint as chief justice Sunday, succeeding Jorge Labarga, who will remain on the court.

Canady, who served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012, was sworn in as chief justice during a small ceremony last week and will formally take over the role Sunday.

Canady, a former state lawmaker, congressman and appellate judge, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2008 by then-Gov. Charlie Crist.

The chief justice is elected by the other members of the Supreme Court.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the people and the judicial branch," Canady said in a court Facebook post. "I have worked with so many outstanding Florida public servants for many years now, including my fellow Justices. I thank them for their trust in me and look forward to the work ahead." Labarga has served four years as chief justice.

News Service of Florida