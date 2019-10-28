Canady to serve another two years as chief justice in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady will remain as the court's leader through June 2022, after his fellow justices elected him to another two-year term.

Canady's current term as chief justice will expire next year, but he will continue in the role for another term starting July 1, the court announced Monday. Canady also served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012.

Then-Gov. Charlie Crist appointed Canady, a former legislator, congressman and appellate judge, to the Supreme Court in 2008. Canady will continue presiding over a court that underwent a major transformation this year with the departures of longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who had been part of a liberal bloc.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in January appointed justices Barbara Lagoa, Robert Luck and Carlos Muniz, who joined with Canady and justices Ricky Polston and Alan Lawson to create a solid conservative majority.

Canady also could oversee future changes in the court, as President Donald Trump has nominated Lagoa and Luck for seats on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The nominations are pending

News Service of Florida