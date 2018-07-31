Jeff Greene: Scott's reaction to Parkland was 'Band-Aid' fix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As candidates for Florida governor push to earn votes before the August primary, the gun debate continues to be a key talking point.

Republican candidates like Adam Putnam and Ron DeSantis stand with the NRA and are opposed to gun control reform.

Democratic candidates, like Jeff Greene, are focused on the shooting tragedies in Florida over the past two years, and the July "stand your ground" shooting in Tampa.

"I don't have to talk about guns. The 'stand your ground' issue -- that's happening right now," Greene said. "The massacres happening, whether it's Parkland or Pulse Nightclub, we have a major gun problem."

Greene spoke to News4Jax at his campaign office Monday. He argued the state's reaction to the Parkland massacre was mediocre and blames Gov. Rick Scott.

"What he did was put a Band-Aid on a gushing wound," Greene said. "We have to get these assault weapons off the streets. Somebody wants to fire a military style weapon, that's OK with me, join the Army."

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a Democratic candidate for governor, called on Scott to suspend the state’s "stand your ground" law by using emergency powers.

“I would argue that this case and the involvement of 'stand your ground' and how it is being asserted in the state of Florida is indeed an emergency. It is particularly an emergency in communities of color," Gillum said.

His demand follows the July shooting death of a man in Clearwater, where the shooter started a confrontation and then killed the man who responded.



That shooter was not charged and claimed he feared for his life.

Other Democratic candidates for governor said they agree with self-defense, but have concerns about "stand your ground" and want reform.

In response to the shooting in Tampa, Putnam said, "I stand with our law enforcement, (which) enforces the laws passed by the Legislature.

News4Jax is awaiting response from DeSantis.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.