Car hops curb and slams into central Florida Beef 'O' Brady's

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle plowed into the dining room of a Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant in central Florida.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. at the restaurant’s Spring Hill location, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle somehow jumped the curb and crashed into the business.

Deputies said at least four injuries were reported at the scene, though the extent of those injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Vehicle Crash @ Beef O'Brady's located at 14387 Spring Hill Drive. Multiple patients have been transported. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/NW6ZlWhIuV — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) February 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.