Carlos Muniz is DeSantis' 3rd pick for Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the final step in reshaping the Florida Supreme Court, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday named Carlos Muniz to the high court.

DeSantis has appointed three justices since taking office Jan. 8 in decisions that are expected to shift the court to the right.

Muniz served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, as a deputy general counsel to former Gov. Jeb Bush and recently has worked as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.

DeSantis earlier appointed South Florida appellate judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert J. Luck to the Supreme Court.

Lagoa, Luck and Muniz replaced longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who were required to step down this month because of a mandatory retirement age.

News Service of Florida