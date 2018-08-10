Carroll stepping down as DCF secretary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After nearly four years in the job, Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll is resigning from his post, effective Sept. 6, Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday.

Carroll has worked at the Department of Children and Families and its predecessor, the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services, since January 1990. Carroll was named secretary of the agency in December 2014, after a stint as interim secretary, and has served longer in the position than any other DCF secretary, according to Scott’s office.

The announcement of his resignation came about two weeks after Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina Daly announced she is stepping down, effective Aug. 31.

It also came before a transition in state government, as Scott will leave office in January. Scott’s office Friday did not announce a new leader for the Department of Children and Families.

The announcement also did not explain Carroll’s reasons for resigning.

“Mike embodies the ideals and mission of the Department of Children and Families and has devoted nearly three decades to improve and change the lives of Florida’s vulnerable children and families,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Throughout his career, Mike has focused on innovative solutions to complicated problems, finding ways to enable better outcomes for children and families.”

Carroll was named DCF secretary following the resignation of David Wilkins.

Between Wilkins and Carroll, Esther Jacobo served as interim chief of the agency.

Before becoming secretary, Carroll served as regional managing director for the agency’s 11-county SunCoast Region, which stretched from Pasco County to Collier County.

News Service of Florida