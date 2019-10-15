Florida Publix introduces wheelchair-friendly shopping carts

LUTZ, Fla. - A Publix grocery store in the city of Lutz is offering a wheelchair-friendly shopping cart for its customers.

Tiffani Borders posted a viral video to Facebook showing her 9-year-old daughter using one of the shopping carts.

The cart's design allows it to be hooked onto the front of a wheelchair, so the cart doesn't need to be pushed separately.

The shopping cart isn't available at all Publix locations. The cart is available by request.

