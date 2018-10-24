Check your numbers: 4 tickets sold in Florida worth at least $1 million

Fear not, Floridians: the record-breaking Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday may not have made anyone in Florida a billionaire, but it did make four people millionaires, according to the Florida Lottery.

The jackpot-winning ticket, winning $1.6 billion, was sold in South Carolina. However, one ticket sold in Florida is valued at $3 million, while three other tickets are valued at $1 million.

The four Florida tickets all matched the five winning numbers. The ticket valued at $3 million also matched the mega number, 5.

The winning ticket numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the mega number, 5.

Overall, more than a million tickets sold in Florida won some money, ranging anywhere from $2 up to $30,000.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24, according to the Mega Millions website.

Didn’t win anything from this Mega Millions? That’s okay. There’s always the Powerball, scheduled to be drawn Wednesday night. That prize is up to $620 million.

