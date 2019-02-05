Classic Nickelodeon game show 'Double Dare' coming to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A classic Nickelodeon game show is headed to Florida.

Nickelodeon’s "Double Dare Live" stage show will be held at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on May 12.

Presale tickets start Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The live show features original host Marc Summers and his beloved sidekick Robin Russo.

"Double Dare Live" features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

The Double Dare series returned to Nickelodeon last summer.

It originally premiered in October 1986 and ran until 1993, making it the network’s longest-running game show.

