'I'm not going back to prison,' man says carjacker told him

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A man who Clay County deputies said was carjacked at gunppoint on Blanding Boulevard told News4Jax he's greatful to be alive.

"I thought I was going to die," Thomas Compton said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Compton, 55, was carjacked Saturday. The carjacking ended with a crash about four miles away on Blanding Boulevard at the intersection of Branan Field Road.

The man deputies said they arrested after a chase, Derrick Dunham, 31, is facing numerous charges including armed kidnapping, aggravated assault and carjacking. He appeared in court Monday and was ordered to be held on a $665,000 bond.

Derrick Dunham

Compton spoke to News4Jax, and said he still fears for his safety.

"I had a gun pointed to the left side of the temple, and this guy is telling me to get out of the car," Compton said. "He grabbed me by the arm and pulled me out of the car."

Before the carjacker took off, Compton said he was forced back into the car.

"The next thing I know, we are pulling out of the parking lot at a high rate off speed," Compton said. "He threw a black gun in my lap, and the first thing I did was (throw) it out of the window."

According to Compton, they continued down Blanding Boulevard as he tried to persuade the man to pull over.

"He just kept saying, 'I'm not going back to prison,'" Compton said. "He kept saying that the whole way."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car collided with a pickup truck that was carrying three teenagers. Compton said his car, which is where he also slept, was totaled. He said he's staying with family members, but he's disabled and isn't sure what to do next.

According to troopers, Compton and Dunham both had minor injuries from the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Dunham's next court date was set for April 3. Florida Department of Corrections records show he previously served time for cocaine possession.

