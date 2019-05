CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday evening, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occurred on Russell Road, just north of Watkins Road. The man killed was not identified.

According to the Sheriff's Office, CSX was heading to the scene to investigate. The Sheriff's Office is helping in the investigation.

