1 person in custody after robbery at Orange Park vape shop

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies are thanking the community for helping them capture a suspect wanted in a possible robbery attempt of a vape shop near Blanding Boulevard Saturday night in Orange Park.

The Vape & Smoke shop on Blanding Boulevard near Aurora Blvd was broken into by who the owner said was a person who could have a mental problem.

The owner said the person broke the glass of the shop with a golf club but nothing was stolen and the suspect is in custody.

There was no loss to the merchandise and no one was hurt.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet to thank the community for helping land the suspect behind bars.

Thank you to the surrounding community who was very patient as our deputies were out on foot, blanketing the area and at one point pursuing the subject through various areas. #CCSOFL #YouGotOptions 2/2 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 17, 2019

