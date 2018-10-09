1,000 roads in Clay County need resurfacing, report shows

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - More than 1,000 roads in Clay County need repairs and leaders are working to prioritize which roads are the worst.

The county was given $5,000,000 to spend on resurfacing for the 2018 fiscal year. Only a few roads at the top of the list are expected to receive repairs.

One of the roads include Bottomridge Drive, a small road in southern Orange Park, where construction was planned to begin Monday.

The biggest road near the top of the list is County Road 315C, which is just north of Keystone Heights.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Full list of roads needing repairs

MAKE REQUEST: Add your street to county's list

Some Clay residents, like Yolanda Norton, agreed many roads need attention.

"They have a lot of problems on the roads," Norton said. "Messing up your tires and stuff -- it really messes up the tires."

Requests can be made through the county's website online.

