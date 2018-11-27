Deputies: Boy, 14, arrested in Orange Park shooting

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County deputies on Monday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of carrying out a recent shooting and two armed robberies.

Noah Sublett was taken into custody on charges linked to a shooting last month off Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Oct. 8 shooting, which investigators then described as an isolated incident, sent one person to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sublett also is considered a suspect in an armed robbery with a firearm on Wells Road and another armed robbery on Woodglen Drive.

In a news release, the agency praised investigators and members of the community whose efforts helped lead to an arrest.

