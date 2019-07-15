17-year-old from Orange Park missing for 5 months

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teenager who was last seen in Orange Park five months ago.

Lillian Kaplan, 17, was last seen on Feb. 27. Police believe that she may be trying to travel to Jacksonville or Winter Haven.

Lillian is described as being 5 feet. 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Orange Park police told News4Jax that the girl has been in touch with her mother on social media and doesn't want to come home. Her family feels the firld is being exploited.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Orange Park police at 904-264-5555 or 800-THE-LOST.

The get a missing person poster for Lillian, visit missingkids.org.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.