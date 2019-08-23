2 charged in disappearance of 10-year-old at center of Amber Alert

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two women are facing charges of interference with custody in connection with the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Thursday, according to Clay County deputies.

Ondreja Olyvia Chaniece Ciprian, 23, and Vachastity Tahivy Raqkeil Christian, 25, are each charged with interference with the custody of a child and giving false information to a law enforcement officer regarding a missing person.

Hours after the boy disappeared Thursday while walking home from Argyle Elementary School, he was found safe at a home in Jacksonville.

Christian's arrest report indicates that the boy is being raised by a grandmother after his parents lost custody of him. The report said that Ciprian has been trying to convince the boy to come live with her, "without the grandmother's knowledge or consent," over the last couple of weeks. She has no legal parental rights to the child.

It's unclear how Christian is connected to the family.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, video showed the boy leaving school property just before 3 p.m. Thursday on his red scooter with friends. As they were walking down Spencer Plantation Boulevard near Watermill Drive, according to deputies, the boy started a conversation with at least one person in a silver sedan and when his friends looked back, the boy and the car were gone.

As officers went door-to-door searching for the boy and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert, investigators worked to identify known relatives in the area and were sent to Ciprian's home on Necia Drive South in Jacksonville, deputies said.

When they got there, Christian was at the home, and they saw the T-shirt the boy had been wearing at school that day draped over a fence in plain view, according to the arrest report.

When Ciprian came home, she gave permission to search the house, and deputies found the boy in a back bedroom about 9 p.m., the arrest report said.

The boy was checked out at a hospital and then returned to his grandmother.

Editors note: News4Jax is not using the child’s name or photo because he is no longer endangered.

