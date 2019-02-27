2 men sentenced to prison in Middleburg baseball standout's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to murder charges in the 2016 shooting death of Middleburg High School baseball standout Kolton Shearer.

Taurean Johnson, 31, and Ozell McNabb, Jr., 25, each pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder as part of agreements that saw prosecutors drop armed burglary, armed robbery and gun charges.

Johnson received a 30-year sentence with credit for 963 days already served, while McNabb was sentenced to 26 years in prison with credit for 961 days served, according to Clay County court records.

The charges stem from a plot concocted by co-defendant Jordan Coleman to stick up Shearer when he and two friends showed up for what was supposed to be a house party at Coleman’s home July 10, 2016, court records show.

Johnson, McNabb and Coleman were waiting when Shearer arrived at the home with two friends, where they were ambushed and robbed at gunpoint. Shearer resisted and was shot during a struggle over his pickup truck.

After the shooting, Shearer was taken to a nearby gas station, where he died. One of his friends was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, while another friend stuck around and told police what happened.

Coleman, 23, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence at Century Correctional Institution after pleading guilty last year to counts of second-degree murder and armed robbery, court and corrections records show.

A fourth defendant in the case, 24-year-old Alexandra Schreffler, pleaded guilty last year to a count of armed robbery, according to court records. Schreffler is tentatively scheduled to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.