Wife: Man shot during string of car burglaries 'in a lot of pain'

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Three teenagers were arrested after a series of car burglaries ended in gun violence, leaving one Middleburg man injured.

Investigators said the three suspects were breaking into cars early Sunday morning on Hollow Glen Drive in Middleburg. The trio was arrested Sunday night.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Frison, 18, and Raymond Rivera, 18, were attempting to leave the scene when they drove past a man who confronted them. The report said Rivera fired at the man, striking him in his upper torso.

News4Jax spoke to the man's wife, who identified him as Sony Lafleur, 30.

"I texted him. I was like, 'Hey baby, there's a lot of cops out here" not knowing it was him. Not knowing he's the one that got shot," said Lafleur's wife, Shamear. "He's in stable condition. He can talk, but he's in a lot of pain right now."

Video from a home surveillance camera captured three people walking through Doctor's Inlet Reserve subdivision moments just before 4 a.m. Sunday. It's around the same time the burglaries were reported. The video shows multiple deputies responding to the scene.

"I saw police everywhere," said LeeAnne Mounce, a neighbor. "This has never happened in this neighborhood."

A vehicle matching the description of the getaway car was spotted on a 103rd Street, investigators said.

Rivera was charged with attempted murder and Frison, who deputies said was the driver, was charged with being an accessory. Both were denied bond.

Jeremaiah Stevens, 18, was arrested at his home in Fleming Island and charged with armed car burglary. His bond was set at $100,000.

Booking photos: Jeremaiah Stevens, Jonathan Frison, Raymond Rivera.

A gun recovered from the scene was reported stolen in Clay County in February, the Sheriff's Office said.

